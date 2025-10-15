The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Cory Mills, a Florida Republican congressman, has been hit with a restraining order that prevents him from contacting an ex-partner for reasons of “protection against dating violence.”

Lindsey Langston, his ex-girlfriend, filed a petition in August and claimed that the Republican was threatening to release nude images and videos to blackmail her.

“Cory continued to message me on Instagram accounts I run after blocking him and asking him to not contact me,” Langston alleged at the time. “The messages progressively got more threatening over time.”

Mills was slapped with the restraining order on Tuesday.

According to the order, he is now barred from contacting Langston until January 1 or directly referring to her on social media.

open image in gallery Republican representative Cory Mills has been slapped with a restraining order which prevents him from contacting his ex-girlfriend ( Getty Images )

Langston filed a police report against him in July, in which she alleged that Mills sent her a series of threatening messages.

One message written by the Republican representative said that she “may want to tell every guy you date that if we run into each other at any point.

“Strap up cowboy,” he added, in a message included in Tuesday’s court judgment.

He also allegedly sent another message, which read “I can send him a few videos of you as well.”

State Circuit Judge Fred Koberlein Jr described Mills’ response as “irrelevant.”

"Even had the Respondent’s testimony been truthful, his response is irrelevant because there was no evidence presented suggesting the Petitioner knew the Respondent no longer had possession of their intimate videos," Koberlein wrote.

Langston said that she and Mills started dating in November 2021 and split in February 2025, according to an incident report made to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Department in Florida and seen by NBC News.

open image in gallery Mills was also been accused of being involved with a physical altercation with a woman, who later dropped the charges ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Allegedly, the relationship crumbled after Langston saw reports that Mills had been involved in a physical altercation with a woman in Washington, DC.

“Lindsey confronted Cory about the woman, to which Cory told her he was not in a romantic relationship with her and the press fabricated the story," the incident report read. "Lindsey then found a social media account for the other woman and saw posted photos of her with Cory."

Sarah Raviani, 27, allegedly called the police to the conservative’s apartment in Washington D.C., and claimed that he had assaulted her.

A previous police report obtained by NBC Washington alleged that Raviani, a cofounder of the group Iranians for Trump, told police that she had been grabbed and shoved by Mills.

She was allegedly left with visible marks, which forced her to “lie about the origin of her bruises.”

Raviani later recanted her claims when she was told that Mills could be arrested, according to the report.

Mills has vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

His office told the Associated Press that the congressman “vehemently denies any wrongdoing whatsoever, and is confident any investigation will clear this matter quickly.”