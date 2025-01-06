The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Youtuber and rapper Corey Pritchett Jr., also known as “CoreySSG” to fans online, is reported to have absconded to the Middle East prior to charges of aggravated kidnapping involving two women being laid against him by authorities in his homestate of Texas.

Pritchett, 26, a Houston-area resident, threatened two women at gunpoint, held them against their will, and abandoned them in the middle of the night on a Texas Interstate on November 24, according to a Harris County criminal complaint seen by The Independent.

A warrant was issued for his arrest December 26 after he was charged with 1st-degree felony aggravated kidnapping, the complaint adds. However, the FBI believes the online sensation, who boasts around four million followers, fled to Qatar on a one-way ticket on December 9.

It was only when authorities investigated the streamer’s TikTok and Instagram that they learned of his intentions to leave the U.S. “to start a new life in Dubai” and upon attempts to contact him, his phone was found to “no longer [be] in service.”

Tthe women “feared for their lives” after Pritchett violently threatened them stating “I’m gonna **** and then kill yall,” another section of the complaint reads.

In a bid to defend his actions to followers online, the 26-year-old posted the following statement: “Let the show begin (television emoji) #HoustonTx Let me show you how to take monsters down the #SMOOTH WAY ! You see it say[s] ACCUSED right (eyes emoji). Don’t worry lol I’m finna [gonna] give the Details on here & in the Court of Law.

“They gone REGRET ******* with me like I’m just some goofy or some (laughing and clapping hands emoji). Oh, and I got the BEST LAWYER IN HOUSTON we on they ***.”

open image in gallery Pritchett rose to fame on YouTube after posting a series of lighthearted videos about relationships and family with his now ex-wife, Carmen Pritchett ( Instagram / @coreypritchettjr___ )

One woman said she met Pritchett two days before the incident, the pair exchanged numbers and made plans to hang out with the other woman involved in the allegations and a second man on November 23.

But after spending most of the day together, things took a sinister turn when the group went to bowl at Bowlero Houston that evening.

“The complainants noticed that the defendant and his friends began to act suspicious[ly] by constantly looking around and [quickly] learned that they had an issue with another group that was at the bowling alley.

Later that night, Pritchett offered the woman a lift back to one of their apartments – just a short distance away.

But he reportedly showed “a complete change in behavior” and told the women he “believe[d] someone [was] after him” as he had been accused of setting someone’s car on fire, the complaint goes on.

This is when Pritchett began driving in the opposite direction to the apartment and raced towards San Antonio on the I-10 in Harris County.

Despite efforts to inform him that he was driving in the wrong direction, the accused grew more erratic and began frantically driving “at a high rate of speed”, stated records. The women observed him “making several phone calls to unknown people” and informed them he was on his way.

Suddenly, Pritchett brandished “a gold-colored handgun” out at the car’s sunroof before making a call to an unknown woman saved as “Future Wife” on his phone, asking her whether he should kidnap the women – to which she agreed, stated the complaint.

“Both defendants stated the defendant then asked the female caller if he had ‘the perfect opportunity’ and was driving in the middle of nowhere and no one could hear them scream (the women) and no one could ever find them, [asking] should he just go ahead and do it? Both complainants stated the unknown female [who was not visible in the video call] responded with a ‘yes’.”

This is when both women said they knew Pritchett “was going to take them into the middle of nowhere and kill them”, wrote the complaint.

A frenzied Pritchett then reportedly snatched the women’s phones from them, fired his gun “4-5 times” out of the car window, and threatened one of the women with the firearm when she asked to move beside the other woman.

Eventually, he turned around and got back on the I-10 towards Houston, where he “pulled over on the shoulder and ordered them out of his car” stating “This is your only opportunity”, the complaint added.

He then made a dash leaving them both stranded on the highway at around 1:18 a.m records stated.

After an hour of flagging down drivers and walking along the highway, a driver eventually stopped and allowed them to call 9-1-1 where Waller County deputies responded.

Police were later able to corroborate the times and the rate of speed with screenshots taken from a location tracking app on one of the women’s phones.

The accused could face arrest in Qatar and subsequent extradition to the U.S.