Cops filmed beating Black man in New York prison charged with his murder

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A grand jury in Oneida County indicted 10 officers who were filmed fatally beating a 43-year-old inmate while handcuffed inside a New York prison.

Robert Brooks died on December 10, one day after correction officers hit him at the Marcy Correctional Facility in Oneida County. They were accused of eight counts, including second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, gang assault and tampering with physical evidence.

Nicholas Anzalone, David Kingsley, Anthony Farina, Christopher Walrath, Matthew Galliger, Michael Mashaw, Michael Fisher, David Walters, Nicholas Gentile were named in the indictment. One additional person’s name was sealed.

Six were charged with murder: Anzalone, Kingsley, Farina, Walrath, Galliher, and the unidentified defendant.

Brooks was halfway through a 12-year prison sentence after being convicted of first-degree assault, according to Department of Corrections records. His sentence began in 2017.

open image in gallery Bodycam footage shows New York inmate Robert Brooks being beaten by prison staff while restrained on a medical exam table ( New York attorney general’s office )

He was transferred on December 9 from Mohawk Correctional Facility to the Marcy Correctional Facility, where he was taken to a medical examination room. That’s where video footage captured the brutal attack taking place — all while Brooks was handcuffed with his hands behind his back, the attorney general’s office said.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced the murder charges Thursday afternoon. “Robert Brooks should be alive today. The brutal attack on Mr. Brooks was sickening, and I immediately moved to terminate the employment of those involved. Now, the perpetrators have been rightfully charged with murder and State Police are making arrests,” she said in a statement.

On December 21, New York Attorney General Letitia James released the bodycam footage and launched an investigation into the incident, which she called “shocking and disturbing.”

The footage captures officers punching, kicking and choking Brooks as he is lying on a medical exam table with his arms behind his back. He’s pushed around like a ragdoll, the videos show. At one point, Brooks sits up and his bloodied face is visible.

open image in gallery Bodycam footage captures correction officers beating a handcuffed man, Robert Brooks, 43, at the Marcy Correctional Facility in Oneida County, N.Y., on Dec. 9, 2024. Six officers were indicted on a murder charge Thursday

In one video, an officer is seen stuffing a white material in Brooks’ mouth before punching him in the face while a second punches him in the groin and a third appears to have his hand pressed to the inmate’s throat. This officer then hoists Brooks up to a seated position by his neck as another officer hits the inmate with a shoe.

“I do not take lightly the release of this video, especially in the middle of the holiday season,” James said. “But as Attorney General, I release these videos because I have a responsibility and duty to provide the family, loved ones and all New Yorkers with transparency and accountability.” She added: “My deepest condolences go out to Mr Brooks’ family.”

The release of the footage sparked widespread outrage. Demonstrations cropped up across the state and advocates renewed calls for justice reform.

In total, 17 employees, including four sergeants and two nurses, who were allegedly connected to the deadly attack. One resigned and the others were suspended.

Farina and Anzalone were previously named in federal lawsuits accusing them of attacking inmates; one inmate was left disfigured and the other was left in a wheelchair.

Last month, Brooks’ family sued New York state for negligence, wrongful death, and other charges. The suit alleges the officers “systematically and casually beat him to death.”

“I want the name Robert L. Brooks to be known forever and not just for his last final moments,” Brooks’ son said at a news conference in January.