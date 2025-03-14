The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A 32-year-old man set fire to a Connecticut home last month in a desperate attempt to escape two decades of allegedly being starved and held captive there by his stepmother, according to officials.

Police and fire officials arrived at the Waterbury home on February 17 after the stepmother, Kimberly Sullivan, called 911.

“While receiving medical care, the male victim disclosed to first responders that he had intentionally set the fire in his upstairs room, stating, ‘I wanted my freedom,’” Waterbury police said in a statement on Facebook. “He further alleged that he had been held captive by Sullivan since he was approximately 11 years old.”

Sullivan, 56, was arrested on Wednesday and has been charged with assault, kidnapping, unlawful restraint, cruelty, and reckless endangerment.

She has denied the allegations and was released from jail after posting a $300,000 bond on Thursday.

Here’s what you need to know:

A 911 call uncovers ‘heartbreaking cruelty’

open image in gallery Stepson emerged from Connecticut house underweight, malnourish, with severe mental and physical trauma ( AP )

Police said they found Sullivan’s stepson in severe condition, with one official comparing him to a survivor of a Nazi death camp.

“The suffering this victim endured for over 20 years is both heartbreaking and unimaginable,” police chief Fernando Spagnolo said after the arrest of the man’s stepmother.

Local authorities said the man who was found had an adolescent mental function and weighed 68 pounds.

He showed signs of cachexia, a physical wasting syndrome usually associated with victims of severe cancers.

They said the man was severely emaciated, near starvation, and hadn’t gotten proper food or medical care in years.

Hunger ‘every day’ and severe neglect

The stepson said that beginning as a young child, his stepmother kept him locked in an eight by nine foot room most of the day, only letting him out to go to school or do household chores, according to court documents obtained by The New York Times.

The rest of the time, he remained in the room, where he was allegedly made to defecate onto newspapers laid out onto the floor and urinate in a bottle, while suffering from hunger, “All day, every day, my entire life,” according to the documents.

To pass the time, the boy would listen to a radio on the other side of his door or count cars driving by his window.

At school, he would beg classmates for food or scavenge from trash cans, according to the paper.

The stepson, who has not been named publicly, told police he was too afraid to escape and knew his stepmother had a gun.

Due to an alleged lack of medical care, the son’s teeth would regularly fall out as he ate his daily allotment of two sandwiches, he claims.

“She completely maintains her innocence, from our perspective. These allegations are not true. They are outlandish. She was blown away when she heard these allegations,” Sullivan’s lawyer told NBC Connecticut. “We look forward to being able to vindicate her and show that she’s done nothing wrong.”

open image in gallery Kimberly Sullivan denies the allegations and was released from prison on bond on Thursday ( AP )

Authorities investigated home three times before fateful 911 call

School officials reportedly contacted the state Department of Children and Family, who visited the home on two occasions.

The department said in a statement on Thursday it was "unable to locate any records pertaining to this family nor any records connected to the names of others who have indicated they made reports to our Department,” though it noted it expunges records of abuse and neglect that haven’t been investigated or substantiated after five years.

The boy didn’t return to school after the second visit.

Police also visited the home in 2005 and did not find cause for further investigation.

“The house was clean. It was lived-in,” Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo told reporters Thursday. “They spoke to the victim at that point in time and there were no cause for any alarm or any conditions that existed that would have led officers to believe anything other than a normal childhood in a normal family existence.”

A sudden plan for freedom

The stepson reportedly decided to light the fire on the spur of the moment, using hand sanitizer, paper, and a lighter he had found while doing his chores, alerting officials to his condition.

He alleges his stepmother and a third individual, redacted in court documents, rushed to wash his face and try to remove the lock from his door to conceal the conditions of his captivity.

Sullivan’s next court date is March 26.