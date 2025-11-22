Four wounded after gunfire erupts at annual tree lighting ceremony

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Four people were shot Friday night during the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Concord, North Carolina.

Three of the victims are in critical condition, while one is in stable condition, according to the police’s last update.

Officials say the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on Union Street near Corbin Avenue, and involved two people who knew each other.

Authorities have identified one suspect as 18-year-old Nasir Ahmad Bostic, who was also shot and is hospitalized in critical condition. He faces charges including assault with a deadly weapon, and an arrest warrant will be served when he is released from the hospital.

The second suspected shooter is a juvenile who was also injured and is in critical condition; they face similar charges. A third person, a 17-year-old, has been charged with accessory after the fact and inciting a riot.

open image in gallery Three of the victims are in critical condition, while one is in stable condition ( Getty Images )

Emergency responders, including police, fire, and EMS, were already on site for the ceremony and acted quickly to provide aid and evacuate people.

Police are reviewing video footage of the event and interviewing witnesses as part of their investigation.

The city says the annual Christmas parade would still proceed on Saturday with additional security measures in place.

"We are a resilient community and will not let the senseless actions of a few individuals steal another tradition from us," Mayor Bill Dusch said in a statement Saturday.

“Some families may choose to stay home and we understand and respect their decision. We also know that many find comfort, harmony, and healing in community and our parade has provided that for our City for nearly a century."

Concord, which has a population of about 105,000, is located roughly 25 miles northeast of Charlotte.