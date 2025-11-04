The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Two teenagers in Ohio are facing multiple charges after police found the body of a baby buried in a shallow grave Monday.

Officers made the heartbreaking discovery in an area outside of Columbus. The infant’s 15-year-old mother and 17-year-old father were subsequently taken into custody, according to Columbus police.

Officers responded to Karl Road in North Linden, shortly after 1 p.m. November 3 after receiving a report that an infant had been buried on a property.

When officers arrived, they were led to a shallow grave where the remains were found.

The Franklin County Coroner’s Office pronounced the baby girl dead at the scene, The Columbus Dispatch reported. It’s unclear how the infant died.

open image in gallery Officers found a baby’s body buried in a shallow grave in North Linden, Ohio. The teenage parents have been charged with involuntary manslaughter and abuse of a corpse ( Google Maps )

The investigation led officers to a nearby home on the west side of Columbus, where officers learned that the teenagers had concealed the girl’s pregnancy.

After the baby’s death, the pair allegedly buried her at the Karl Road location.

A large police presence was later reported at Columbus International High School, which is also on Karl Road, in connection with the incident, 10TV reported.

Both teens have been charged with involuntary manslaughter and abuse of a corpse.

Police have not released their names or anything about the child’s remains.

The investigation is ongoing. The Independent has contacted the Columbus Police Department for comment.