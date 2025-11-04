Teenagers, 15 and 17, charged after baby’s body found buried in a shallow grave, police say
Investigators say the teenagers had concealed the girl’s pregnancy
Two teenagers in Ohio are facing multiple charges after police found the body of a baby buried in a shallow grave Monday.
Officers made the heartbreaking discovery in an area outside of Columbus. The infant’s 15-year-old mother and 17-year-old father were subsequently taken into custody, according to Columbus police.
Officers responded to Karl Road in North Linden, shortly after 1 p.m. November 3 after receiving a report that an infant had been buried on a property.
When officers arrived, they were led to a shallow grave where the remains were found.
The Franklin County Coroner’s Office pronounced the baby girl dead at the scene, The Columbus Dispatch reported. It’s unclear how the infant died.
The investigation led officers to a nearby home on the west side of Columbus, where officers learned that the teenagers had concealed the girl’s pregnancy.
After the baby’s death, the pair allegedly buried her at the Karl Road location.
A large police presence was later reported at Columbus International High School, which is also on Karl Road, in connection with the incident, 10TV reported.
Both teens have been charged with involuntary manslaughter and abuse of a corpse.
Police have not released their names or anything about the child’s remains.
The investigation is ongoing. The Independent has contacted the Columbus Police Department for comment.