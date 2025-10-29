The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The remains of a Colorado woman reported missing in 2018 have been found on her property, according to police.

The Weld County Coroner's Office issued a statement last week identifying the human remains found at a home in Lochbuie, Colorado, as those of Terri Ackerman, 56, who was reported missing seven years ago, according to 9 News.

Ackerman was last seen on August 24, 2018, by her husband.

On September 10, 2025, police in Lochbuie were alerted to the discovery of human remains at the home where Ackerman once lived.

Lochbuie Police Public Information Officer Lieutenant Stephanie Southard did not confirm who made the original call to police regarding the remains, as the situation is still under active investigation.

Terri Ackerman, 56, went missing in Lochbuie, Colorado in 2018. Her remains were discovered on her property in September 2025 by the Lochbuie Police Department ( Lochbuie Police Department )

After Ackerman disappeared, police conducted several searches at the property with cadaver dogs and drones and the assistance of Rampart Search and Rescue as well as other law enforcement agencies.

Investigators conducted numerous interviews with those close to Ackerman and others who may have had information, but were only able to obtain limited information about the woman, according to the department.

At the time of her disappearance, Ackerman's daughter told Denver7 that her mother suffered from bipolar disorder as well as other mental health issues.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is continuing to assist the police department with its investigation into the woman's disappearance.

Joey Weiner, the chief deputy coroner of the Weld County Coroner's Office, said in the news release that the cause and manner of Ackerman's death are still being investigated and will be revealed when the full autopsy report is completed.

Anyone with information about Ackerman's disappearance or death is asked to call the Lochubuie Police Department.