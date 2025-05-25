Six people wounded, one critically, in mass shooting in Colorado Springs

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

At least six people were injured, including one critically, after an argument led to a shooting in Colorado Springs, Colorado, police said.

Police responded to a call reporting an active shooter just after 10 p.m. Saturday and found multiple people with gunshot wounds, police wrote in an online statement.

At least four people were taken to local hospitals, and two other victims arrived at the hospital in their own vehicles, police said.

One of the victims was in critical condition as of Sunday morning, while the other victims were in stable condition, police said.

The shooting, which police said “appears to have started from an argument,” is currently under investigation by Colorado Springs’ Homicide unit.

Police say there is no suspect at this time.

No arrests have been announced.