Six people wounded, one critically, in mass shooting in Colorado Springs

One person was left in critical condition following the shooting, police said

Isabel Keane
in New York
Sunday 25 May 2025 11:45 EDT
Six people were injured, including one critically, in a shooting in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Saturday night, police said.
Six people were injured, including one critically, in a shooting in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Saturday night, police said.

At least six people were injured, including one critically, after an argument led to a shooting in Colorado Springs, Colorado, police said.

Police responded to a call reporting an active shooter just after 10 p.m. Saturday and found multiple people with gunshot wounds, police wrote in an online statement.

At least four people were taken to local hospitals, and two other victims arrived at the hospital in their own vehicles, police said.

One of the victims was in critical condition as of Sunday morning, while the other victims were in stable condition, police said.

The shooting, which police said “appears to have started from an argument,” is currently under investigation by Colorado Springs’ Homicide unit.

Police say there is no suspect at this time.

No arrests have been announced.

