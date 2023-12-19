Jump to content

Police reveal ‘unexpected and ironic twist’ in Colorado robbery

Getaway car stolen as armed gang tried to rob cheque cashing business

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Tuesday 19 December 2023 19:39
(Commerce City Police Department)

A gang of armed thieves were in the midst of robbing a Colorado cheque-cashing business when their getaway car was stolen.

Police in Commerce City say that the gun-wielding thieves, who are all believed to be under the age of 18, attempted to rob Hi Lo Check Cashing on Saturday morning.

“In an unexpected and ironic twist… as the trio was robbing the business…a fourth criminal stole their getaway vehicle… which may have already been stolen. We don’t know,” police said on Facebook.

Officials say that officers were quickly on the scene and managed to chase down some of the suspects and make arrests.

“Officers infiltrated the area and quickly chased down and arrested two of the three suspects,” police posted in a statement.

“The investigation is ongoing. We are relieved no one was injured,” police added.

Social media users were quick to point out the bizarre nature of the incident.

“What a plot twist,” one Facebook user wrote, to which the police department responded, “We can’t make this stuff up.”

“I guess there is no honor among thieves,” one user added.

And another wrote, “If this ain’t the funniest thing.”

Commerce City is a suburb around 10 miles northeast of downtown Denver. As of Monday the third robbery suspect and carjacking suspect remained at large.

