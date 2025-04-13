Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
97-year-old woman was left out in the cold without a walker to die, coroner says

The sheriff’s department will meet with prosecutors to decide on criminal charges

Alex Lang
in New York
Sunday 13 April 2025 12:01 EDT
Corrye Brewer, 97, died in Colorado after being left out in the freezing cold by her family, authorities say
Corrye Brewer, 97, died in Colorado after being left out in the freezing cold by her family, authorities say (Colorado Bureau of Investigation)

A 97-year-old woman was found dead after being left out in the cold by her family, authorities said.

Corrye Brewer was left unoccupied outside of a house in El Paso County, Colorado, on January 24, according to authorities and reported by KKTV. She didn’t have her cell phone or walker when left in the cold.

Two days later, she was found dead about 20 miles from where she was last seen.

The temperature at the time was as low as 16 degrees with wind and some snow, according to KKTV.

“Per report, the decedent was intentionally left in the cold without any way to return home, get to adequate shelter, or call for help,” the coroner’s office noted. “Due to these circumstances, the manner of death is homicide.”

The autopsy report states that the victim’s daughter left her out in the cold.

The sheriff’s department will review the case with the district attorney’s office to decide if there should be criminal charges, according to KKTV.

