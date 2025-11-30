The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Colorado family’s evening drive turned tragic last week when a stolen car being driven by a man out on parole slammed head-on into their car, killing a father and three children.

The deadly chain of events began around 3:45 p.m. on November 24, when a man later identified as 31-year-old Walter Huling, carjacked a Toyota Matrix at the Nine Mile Station parking garage in Aurora.

Local police say Huling pulled a woman from the driver’s seat and sped away. Less than an hour later, the stolen Toyota crossed into the northbound lane of Highway 83 and collided with the Corado family’s Ford sedan, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Officials identified the victims in the other car as a 35-year-old father Alvin Corado, his children MaKenlee Corado, 11, Toretto Corado, 8, and their friend Jase Green, 12, all from Colorado Springs.

open image in gallery Authorities identified the suspected carjacker as Walter Huling, 31, of Denver. The Douglas County Coroner’s Office confirmed he was killed instantly in the crash ( Colorado Department of Corrections )

Two other children survived the crash but remain hospitalized. Mia Corado, 13, was listed in “fair condition” on Wednesday, according to Children’s Hospital Colorado. Jordan Green, 14, is also in stable condition, his family said, according to Fox News Digital.

Investigators say the driver of the stolen vehicle had “lost control for unknown reasons, over-corrected, rolled into the northbound lane and crashed head-on into the family’s car.” He was killed instantly in the crash, according to the Douglas County Coroner’s Office.

Huling had an extensive criminal past, Aurora police confirmed to Denver 7, adding that he was on parole at the time of the crash.

Court records show he has had 12 criminal cases between 2013 and 2024, including multiple assaults, violations of protection orders, bribery, burglary, and DUI. His most recent central conviction came in 2019, when he was sentenced to six years in prison for assaulting a man, his wife, and a police officer in Denver.

Douglas County District Attorney George Brauchler said Huling should never have been on the streets.

“This guy’s criminal history and the fact that he appears to have been on parole and this happened seems like we are failing the community,” Brauchler told Denver 7.

Teenage Mia Corado is trying to overcome her severe injuries, which include a lacerated liver, fractured pelvis, broken back, and multiple lung injuries, according to her mother, Marissa, who has been sharing updates on Facebook. Her daughter was awake for the entire crash, Marissa said in one post.

open image in gallery Officials identified the victims in the other car as a 35-year-old father Alvin Corado, his children MaKenlee Corado, 11, Toretto Corado, 8, and their friend Jase Green, 12, all from Colorado Springs. Two other children survived the crash but remain hospitalized, including Mia Corado, 13, and Jordan Green, 14. ( GoFundMe )

“Not even ten minutes after the [intubation] tube was taken out, Mia asked the question we knew was coming… After asking where her dad was, and me answering with the news of her siblings’ and fathers’ passing, she responded with ‘I know,’” the mother wrote.

Her mother said Mia remembered “every moment leading up to the crash… and was awake the entire time.”

“[She] even tried to help,” Marissa wrote. “We were not prepared for all of the details and had hoped trauma would have blocked it out of her brain… The things Mia saw and went through [are] something that no person should ever have to witness.”

A vigil is planned in Colorado Springs for MaKenlee and Toretto. Their joint funeral will be held in South Dakota once Mia is stable enough to travel. A GoFundMe has been launched to help cover funeral expenses, medical bills, and Marissa’s lost income as she remains by Mia’s side.

Sabin Middle School also released a statement calling MaKenlee’s death “incomprehensible.”

“She was a bright, joyful presence in our school community — ‘friends with everyone,’ as her mom shared,” officials wrote. “Please keep MaKenlee’s entire family in your thoughts during this difficult time.”