Suspect arrested for ‘fatally shooting college athlete at local pool party’

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Texas teenager has been arrested in connection with the death of a college basketball player who was shot at a pool party.

Onterrian Jamour Newton, 17, of Mount Pleasant, about 117 miles outside of Dallas, was arrested Tuesday and charged with the murder of Jamarion Demonte Brown, 23. Additional charges are pending. The incident allegedly happened on the morning of May 24.

Officers responded to the scene and found Brown had been shot in the head and was seriously injured. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Two other party attendees suffered gunshot injuries that were non-life-threatening.

Newton is currently in the Camp County Jail and has not yet been released on bond. Brown had been attending Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, Arkansas and was on the Reddie men’s basketball team.

In a statement, the university said: “It is with deep sadness that Henderson State Athletics mourns the death of junior men’s basketball student-athlete Jamarion Brown.

“’Jo’ spent just one season in Arkadelphia, but his impact on our campus was profound. His warmth and welcoming personality made him one of the most recognizable and respected students at Henderson State among not only his peers, but by faculty and staff as well. His smile lit up a room, and his dedication and care for his friends shone through in all of his daily interactions.”

The university further described him as a “fiery competitor and beloved teammate.”

“He carved out a role for himself through his toughness, work ethic, selflessness, and winning attitude, the statement continued.

University Basketball Coach Jimmy Elgas said, “No words can express our sadness for Jamarion’s family, friends, and teammates.”

The university’s counseling center will be available to students as needed, officials said, adding a memorial service for Brown is in the works.