Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

Police in Florida stopped a man for running a red light only to discover he was wanted for a cold-case murder in Virginia that happened more than a decade earlier.

Timothy Hickerson, 43, was stopped by authorities on September 17 after running a red light on Old Kings Road in Palm Coast, Florida, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

During the stop, deputies determined Hickerson had a warrant for murder out of Virginia.

He was wanted in connection to the March 24, 2010, killing of Shane Donahue, 23, in Nokesville, Virginia, according to the sheriff’s office.

Donahue was reported missing 14 years ago and was last seen leaving his parents’ home, about an hour southwest of Washington, DC.

Timothy Hickerson, 43, was stopped by Florida authorities after running a red light. They then learned he was wanted in connection to a cold-case murder. ( Flagler County Sheriff’s Office )

The victim was never found and the case went cold.

That was until recently, when investigators got new information and reopened the investigation, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities said Hickerson was also seen leaving Donahue’s parents’ home and then returning to the victim’s home.

Hickerson was also connected to a burglary at Donahue’s home days before the victim went missing.

To this day, the victim’s remains have not been found and he is presumed dead.

Shane Donahue (left) went missing in 2010 in Virginia and his remains have not been found. Police have now arrested Hickerson (right) in connection to his killing ( Flagler County Sheriff’s Office )

Authorities have not released a motive for why the suspect killed Donahue or if they have information about where Donahue’s remains might be located.

Hickerson will be held in jail until he can be extradited to Virginia.

“This shows there is no such thing as a simple traffic stop. This one ended with a fugitive meeting justice who was wanted for a murder that occurred more than 14 years ago,” said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly. “If you’re a fugitive, we will catch you regardless of where you ran from and take you to jail.”