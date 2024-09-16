Woman fights elementary school principal after dropping cocaine on school property

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

Police responded to a tense situation at an Illinois elementary school last week after the school’s principal got into a fight with an adult woman after discovering bags of cocaine on the ground, according to a report.

The incident took place around 9.35 a.m. September 11 at Welsh Elementary School in Rockford, about an hour outside of Chicago.

Shakeda Barfield, 33, arrived at the school for a scheduled meeting with the principal. The principal noticed that the woman had bags of cocaine falling from her clothes, according to WREX.

The school administrator collected the bags, prompting Barfield to attack him, the outlet reported.

Officials put the school on lockdown as the situation escalated, and emergency services were notified.

The administrator suffered multiple non-life-threatening injuries during the incident. Barfield was taken into custody and is being held at the Winnebago County Jail without jail.

She has been charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, aggravated battery and strangulation, aggravated battery to a school employee and disorderly conduct.

She is due to appear in court Monday afternoon. It’s unclear if Barfield had a child attending the school at the time of the incident or why she was meeting with the school’s leader.

The Independent has reached out to the police department for comment.