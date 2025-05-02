The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The Clayton County jail in Jonesboro, Georgia went into lockdown after officers could not find a missing inmate who was convicted of murder, only for cops to discover they had left the inmate at the courthouse holding cell overnight.

For about 12 hours, Julian Brooks Deloach was missing from the county jail where he was on loan from the state prison due to a recent misdemeanor. Deloach, who was convicted of murder in 1984, was granted parole in 2010.

Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen told WSBTV that the jail went on lockdown as officers searched for him, but the next morning, they realized he had accidentally been left in the holding cell at the courthouse.

“There was a mix-up of who was going to take the inmate down, and ultimately, he was left inside the holding cell,” Allen said.

The courthouse is attached to the jail, and the holding cell is located in a secure area, but they’re not intended to hold people overnight.

The holding cells do not have beds, only benches, sinks and toilets. They’re also unsupervised after court hours – in this case, around 6 p.m.

“They searched every cell, every area of the jail, searching for him. Ultimately, by the time we reviewed cameras and backtracked and took us back into the courtroom where he was at, ultimately, of course, hours had passed,” Allen said.

The sheriff estimated that Deloach was discovered around 7 a.m. the next morning, meaning he was in the holding cell for around 12 to 13 hours.

The Independent has reached out to the sheriff’s office for comment

As a result of the mix-up, Allen is suggesting that two correctional sergeants be demoted and two deputies assigned to the court division be suspended.

The sheriff told WSBTV that three of the officers had waived their rights to their hearings and accepted their punishment.