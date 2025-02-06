The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A college student in Ohio faces first-degree murder charges after she gunned down her ex-boyfriend in what her attorney described as self-defense following a pattern of domestic violence.

Claire Touvell, 23, a student at the Columbus State Community College in Ohio, was arrested in Worthington, outside Columbus. On Monday, police responded to reports of a shooting in a parking lot. There, responding officers found 22-year-old Stephen Horton fatally wounded, according to an arrest affidavit seen by The Independent.

Touvell’s lawyer Daniel Sabol said that his client was the person who called 911 and added that she attempted to give CPR to her former lover before cops arrived on the scene.

He was pronounced dead in the lot. Officers found a Ruger handgun at the grisly scene.

Sabol told The Independent that Touvell was acting in self-defense. “Claire is alive today because she had the courage to defend herself,” he told The Independent.

“For too long she has been a victim of Stephen Horton’s abuse — including him breaking her jaw, choking her, and smashing her phone when she tried to call 911 for help,” he continued.

open image in gallery ‘She defended herself because she had to, and Horton died because of his own actions,’ insisted Claire Touvell’s lawyer ( Supplied )

In 2023, Touvell and Horton were embroiled in a housing battle with a property management service in Ohio, as online records show they were summoned for an eviction hearing.

At the time of his death, Horton was awaiting trial on charges of aggravated menacing and domestic violence in connection to a December arrest — crimes Sabol says were connected to Touvell.

He was fined just two months before his death, for criminal trespassing, according to court records.

“He has gone to jail multiple times for his crimes against Claire. Horton was recorded telling Claire she’d have to “look over her shoulder scared for the rest of her life” if she would not submit to his demands,” Sabol went on.

The attorney added Horton’s charges led to a restraining order telling him to stay away from Touvell.

“Horton chose to violate those judicial orders and stalked Claire to a residence she believed was safe and he was not aware of,” Sabol said. “There he lay in wait, and once Claire walked to her car to go to work, he ambushed her — blocking access to her car and attempting to kidnap her.”

“Claire had no choice but to defend herself, and immediately called 911 and used CPR on her assailant. She defended herself because she had to, and Horton died because of his own actions.”

According to jail records, Touvell is being held on a $25,000 bond at the Franklin County jail and is scheduled to appear in court on February 14.

Horton, whose mother died in October 2022, is being mourned extensively on social media by friends who refer to him by his nickname, “Cowboy.”

“My cowboy I can’t say much cause my head been everywhere but on earth I’m crying making this right now I can’t even think straight knowing I won’t hear or see you no more,” one friend wrote.

“Stephen Horton, I’ll never get over loosing [sic] you, the best part of us,” said another.

The Independent contacted Stephen Horton’s public attorney and the Columbus State Community College for comment.