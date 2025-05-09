The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Texas church volunteer and mother will spend five years behind bars after sexually assaulting her son’s 13-year-old friend for almost a year.

Natalie Sorrells, 44, of Heath, a city about 25 miles east of Dallas, was arrested in February 2024 and charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child, Fox 4 reported.

Sorrells had the assault charges disposed of and was found guilty of the indecency counts. Each guilty charge earned her 30 months in prison, though the two sentences will run consecutively, giving her five years in total. She will also be required to pay a $10,000 fine.

Authorities became aware of Sorrells’ inappropriate relationship with her teenage son’s friend when the victim’s mother found deleted texts between the two where Sorrells called the child “babe,” according to an arrest affidavit.

open image in gallery Natalie Sorrells was sentenced to five years in prison for sexually assaulting her son's friend ( Rockwall County Sheriff's Office )

Weeks later, the boy told his mother that Sorrells had molested him.

During a forensic interview, the 13-year-old said the inappropriate contact had been happening since April 2023.

He detailed one sexual encounter with Sorrells that took place in a car after she picked him up from a football game, while another incident occurred at a party for Sorrell’s son.

The victim said during one of the encounters, Sorrells’ husband called her to ask if she was cheating on him, according to the arrest documents.

He also told police that Sorrells provided him and several friends with alcohol and tobacco on several occasions.

The 44-year-old mom posted bond following her February 2024 arrest.

While she previously served as a volunteer at Lakepointe Church in Rockwall, the church said in a statement that her illegal conduct did not take place on church property or at a church event.