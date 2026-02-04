The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

An Idaho father allegedly poured scalding water on his month-old baby son because he was cold, causing widespread burns.

Christopher Stum told police he poured the hot water to warm the child up while bathing, according to court documents. The child suffered second degree burns to 25% of his body and was rushed to the emergency room.

Stum described how his son’s skin had quickly begun to turn red and even started peeling, before the pair left the home.

The extensive nature of Stum’s son’s injuries suggests that the youngster could have been exposed to water as hot as 130-150 degrees Fahrenheit, East Idaho News report.

The 34 year-old was arrested on January 22 after being interviewed by police at the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Centre.

open image in gallery Christopher Stum has been arrested after allegedly pouring scalding hot liquid on his baby ( Bonneville County Jail )

The single father said he had tried “air drying” his baby before collecting searingly hot liquid in a pitcher and dousing his son with it, say court records seen by the outlet.

Stum initially told police he had tested the water before pouring it onto his baby and thought it was hot but not painfully so, the records say.

He would later admit that he had found the water to be scalding and that he had lied to avoid appearing to be negligent, according to cops.

The father also admitted to adjusting the water heater to 121 degrees Fahrenheit before racing to the hospital, following a police investigation of his home.

open image in gallery Stum said he had tried 'air drying' his baby before pouring the water over him ( Bonneville County Jail )

Srum was charged with two felony counts, one of which was injury to a child. The other was destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence. He is due in court for a preliminary hearing on February 11, court records say.

The Independent has contacted the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office for comment.

The Mayo Clinic states newborns should be washed around three times a week with water at around 100 degrees Fahrenheit in temperature.

The clinic also advises that around two inches of water should be used and that a baby should never be left alone in a tub, not even for a moment.