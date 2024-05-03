The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A man accused of murdering his six-year-old son after allegedly making him run increasingly faster on a treadmill because he was “too fat” had reportedly met him for the first time just one year prior.

Christopher Gregor, 31, found out about his child, Corey Micciolo, for the first time when he was sued over “child support,” his attorneys claimed.

Investigators say Corey suffered traumatic injuries – including a final blow to the heart just hours before his death – which are believed to stem from chronic child abuse from his father.

A shocking video played in court at the New Jersey trial, which began this week, allegedly showed Mr Gregor standing by a treadmill watching the youngster run, turning the machine faster and faster. At multiple points, the boy falls off the treadmill onto the floor and is picked up, unwillingly, by Mr Gregor and put back on.

The court heard that it was unclear when Mr Gregor and Corey’s mother, Breanna Micciolo, first met, however, he was reportedly not in the child’s life until he reached five. The youngster was described as “silly” by his mother and liked the solar system and playing outside.

In his opening statement, defence attorney Mario Gallucci said that in 2017, Mr Gregor was studying for a master’s degree at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland.

Christopher Gregor, is accused of murdering his six-year old son after making him run increasingly faster on a treadmill because he was ‘too fat’ ( Court TV )

“He was also employed by Urban Teachers, which was a company that employed people to teach in urban areas, when he found out he was being sued for child support for a child he had never met, nor did he know he fathered,” Mr Gallucci said.

Referring to the video that was yet to be played, he added: “At some point, you’re gonna see Christopher, go to that treadmill and speed it up. And you’re gonna see Corey fall. And you’re gonna see him pick that boy up six times and put him back on the treadmill.

“And I’m gonna tell you right now you’re not gonna like him. And I don’t care if you like him.

“When you see that video, you are going to be horrified. You’re going to be mortified. But I’m telling you right now that the evidence you’re going to see... his death had absolutely nothing to do with that treadmill.”

Ms Micciolo reportedly burst into tears as she watched her son allegedly abused by his father in the clip, as she became the first witness to take the stand, testifying about text message exchanges between her and Mr Gregor.

The footage obtained by Court TV and filmed on 20 March 2021, shows the little boy forced to run increasingly faster on the exercise equipment as his dad sharply steepened the incline. Unable to keep up with the conveyor belt beneath, Corey’s legs buckled and he fell to the floor.

Mr Gregor was allegedly filmed picking up his son, whose legs appeared increasingly weary to the extent that he struggled to stay upright. However, the dad forced him back on the machine. The father then appears to “bite” his son – which was also noted on the arrest warrant – on the top of his head before finally decreasing the machine’s speed and incline.

Shocking footage played in court allegedly showed Mr Gregor standing by a treadmill watching the youngster run, turning the machine faster and faster. At multiple points the boy falls off the treadmill onto the floor ( credit Court TV )

Ms Micciolo, who shared custody of her son with Mr Gregor, allegedly reported the boy’s injuries to the New Jersey Division of Child Protection and Permanency just days before his death, she told the court.

She was said to have pleaded with the father to take their son to the doctor on April 1 2021. While accompanied by a case worker at the appointment, the six-year-old made a key claim about why he was forced to run: his father told him “he was too fat”.

The next day, Corey was pronounced dead.

Mr Gregor allegedly rushed the little boy to hospital after he woke up with slurred speech and stumbling on the morning of April 2 2021, according to Court TV. He was also said to have experienced nausea and shortness of breath.

The six-year-old suffered a seizure during a CT scan as medical staff desperately attempted to save his life. Micciolo’s death was the result of sustaining blunt force injuries with cardiac and liver contusions, acute inflammation and sepsis, the initial autopsy revealed.

Mr Gregor was arrested months later on July 7 2021 on child neglect charges following investigators reviewing the gym footage.

Forensic pathologist, Dr Thomas Andrew, ruled the boy’s death to be a homicide in September 2021 stemming from chronic abuse. Dr Andrew believes Corey suffered an acute traumatic injury to the heart four to 12 hours before his death.

Mr Gregor was arrested on March 9, 2022, for his son’s death. He is being held in Ocean City Jail without bond.

The trial, In New Jersey, continues.