A man has been arrested in Maryland after authorites said he caused “disruptions” at two Christmas Eve masses, pouring whiskey into the holy water and pelting worshippers with tangerines.

Thomas Campbell Bolling Von Goetz, 56, was arrested and charged with multiple offenses following the sacrilegious rampage on Tuesday, officials reported.

According to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Von Goetz entered Holy Angels Catholic Church in Avenue during a Mass shortly after 5 p.m.

He approached the altar and dropped an onion in the aisle, “disturbing the peace of those attending,” the sheriff’s office said.

A parishioner followed Von Goetz as he exited the church to ensure he was leaving the premises. However, as soon as they were outside, Von Goetz turned around and allegedly assaulted the citizen by throwing tangerines at them.

open image in gallery Thomas Campbell Bolling Von Goetz was arrested and charged with charges including assault and disruption following two separate incidents on Christmas Eve ( St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office )

Later that night, during Midnight Mass at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Leonardtown, Von Goetz disrupted another service by pouring whiskey into the holy water and threatening to harm parishioners, according to law enforcement authorities.

As church attendees escorted him from the building, he allegedly attempted unsuccessfully to strike several individuals with a whiskey bottle.

Parishioners detained Von Goetz until deputies arrived; he was then transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for medical evaluation.

On Thursday police announced that Von Goetz had been charged with second-degree assault, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and threat of mass violence.

He was also charged with defacing religious property, religious crime against a group, and obstructing a religious exercise.

Von Goetz is currently being held at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center, pending an appearance before a District Court Commissioner, the sheriff’s office said.