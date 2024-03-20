Mystery as missing woman’s dog found wandering alone nine days after they vanished on walk
Christina Johnson, 27, has been missing since she went for a walk in Houston on 6 March
A Texas woman has vanished without a trace while walking her dog – with her family desperate for answers after her beloved pup turned up alone nine days later.
Christina Johnson, 27, took her dog Max on a walk in Houston on 6 March, according to her family.
She never made it home and hasn’t been seen since.
On Friday, Ms Johnson’s dog was found wandering about seven miles away in a neighborhood on Cedar Creek Drive. as storms rolled through the area.
Ms Johnson’s father Emmanuel Johnson told Click2Houston that his daughter would never abandon her dog.
“I think him being out there on his own maybe eight days, so obviously he’s in a rough condition right now, but we are looking forward to getting him groomed,” he said.
“He’s not acting normal. He’s scared almost.”
Her father said that it’s unlike her to run off, adding that she left home that morning without her phone.
He made a plea for his daughter’s safe return: “Come home. Your father and your mother miss you. Your brothers miss you.
“They’re down here from out of town. We all just want to make sure you’re safe.”
Houston Police are actively investigating Ms Johnson’s missing persons case, with Texas EquuSearch carrying out a search over the weekend.
If you know anything about Christina’s whereabouts, call HPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840 or Crimestoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS.