An Illinois soccer coach and special education teacher has denied sexual assault allegations brought against her, insisting to police that she is just “good-looking” and is “a good person.”

Christina Formella, 30, appeared in court Monday to face one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, one count of criminal sexual assault, and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, all felony charges, according to DuPage County officials.

Her denial and comments regarding her appearance stem from an interview with detectives after she was taken into custody during a traffic stop on March 16.

Initially, Formella denied the assault allegations brought against her. The teacher went on to claim that “everybody comes after her because she is good-looking and she is just a good person who cared too much about [the victim],” according to court documents obtained by WGN9.

Formella alleges that the teen got possession of her phone and sent the messages to himself as part of a blackmail plot.

The Independent requested to see the official complaint from the 18th Judicial Circuit Court in DuPage County Illinois.

Formella first appeared on police radar on March 15, when the victim, a boy who was 15 years old at the time of the alleged assault, and his mother reported inappropriate sexual contact with the boy’s soccer coach and tutor to the Downers Grove Police Department.

After a joint police and DuPage County Children’s Advocacy Center investigation, authorities allege that in December 2023, Formella sexually assaulted the boy while the pair had been inside a classroom for a tutoring session ahead of the start of the school day.

Christina Formella, 30, of Hughes Avenue (pictured), in DuPage County Illinois, was released Monday on the grounds of not entering the Downers Grove South High School and having zero contact with anyone under 18 ( Google Maps )

The victim’s mother discovered the alleged assault while scanning her son’s text messages.

School officials have verified to The Independent that Formella was a teacher at Downers Grove South High School and was “immediately placed on administrative leave.”

Formella reportedly began working as a special education teacher at Downers Grove South High School in August 2020 and started volunteering as a soccer coach for the boys' and girls’ teams in 2021.

Board of Education President Don Renner revealed during an internal meeting Monday that she is no longer permitted on school grounds.

At her court appearance Monday, the judiciary denied the prosecutor's motion to detain Formella pre-trial. She was released under the conditions of not entering Downers Grove South High School and having no contact with anyone below the age of 18.

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said the allegations against the teacher were “extremely disturbing,” adding that she abused her position of trust and authority to sexually assault the minor student.

“The type of abuse and behavior alleged in this case will not be tolerated,” he added.

In the statement to the board, Renner said, “In coordination with local law enforcement, we have communicated this terrible news to our entire school community.

“We are heartbroken for the victim and also for the hundreds of students, staff, and families who trusted this teacher and feel betrayed by this terrible situation.

“Our top focus now is to support the victim and their family and to ensure the well-being and safety of all of our students. We will also be contacting those families whose students have had direct contact with the teacher and coach.”

He urged students to always come forward to the police or the school if anything appeared dangerous or unusual and stressed that the High School took “all reports seriously”.

The school continues to cooperate with law enforcement officials as an investigation continues.

Formella will next appear in court on April 14, 2025.