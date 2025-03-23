The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Two people face charges after a three-year-old girl was found dead from “blunt force trauma,” police said.

Around 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, police in Picayune, Mississippi, were called to a home on Crestwood Drive. There, they found Aurora Enfinger dead.

Police initially suspected foul play and the death was ruled a homicide, according to authorities. Investigators have released few details about the case, but her cause of death was ruled to be “blunt force trauma,” according to WVUE.

It’s unclear how the child sustained the injuries.

open image in gallery Aurora Enfinger, three, was found dead in a Mississippi home and now two people face charges ( Picayune police )

As police investigated, they found steroids in her home, which led to two arrests on drug charges.

Samanta and Christian Enfinger - the child’s father and stepmother - were charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. Days later, Samantha was charged with capital murder in connection to Aurora’s death.

“This is a tragic situation and our thoughts and prayers are with the people that thought well of Aurora. We ask that you pray for those impacted by this horrible crime and never forget this beautiful child,” Picayune police said in a statement.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.