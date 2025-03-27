The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A babysitter was putting a child to sleep in Kansas when the youngster innocently asked her to check under the bed for monsters. When the carer obliged and peered underneath, police say she came face to face with an intruder hiding there.

The Barton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home outside the city of Great Bend, about 100 miles north of Wichita, around 10:30 p.m. on March 24.

The babysitter told deputies she was looking after children in the residence when she came across the suspect. The two engaged in an altercation during which one of the children was knocked over. The man fled the scene after officials arrived.

The babysitter identified him as Martin Villalobos Junior, 27. She said he once lived at the residence but had been barred from returning due to a protection-from-abuse order issued against him.

Officials immediately searched the area but were unable to locate Villalobos. The following morning, deputies returned to the area and spotted him close to the home again. They chased him on foot and eventually captured the suspect.

open image in gallery Martin Villalobos Junior, 27, allegedly hid under a child's bed until a babysitter found him ( Barton County Sheriff's Office )

He was then transferred to Barton County Jail, where he was booked on charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary, aggravated battery, child endangerment, felony obstruction of a law enforcement officer, and violation of a protection from abuse order.

He’s currently being held on a $500,000 bond.