A Kansas City Chiefs superfan known as “ChiefsAholic” has been sentenced to 32 years in state prison for robbing a Tulsa bank.

The sentence, handed down on Monday in an Oklahoma courtroom, will be carried out after Xavier Michael Babudar finishes serving his time in federal prison.

Babudar, 30, apologized to the court and to the victims of the December 2022 robbery of the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union in Bixby, Oklahoma, his attorney Jay-Michael Swab said.

“He expressed sincere remorse and took full responsibility for his actions,” Swab said.

Babudar is already serving more than 17 years in federal prison for a string of 11 bank robberies across seven states.

He stole nearly $850,000 to finance his social media stardom.

Swab said the robberies were also the result of a gambling addiction.

open image in gallery NFL superfan Xavier Michael Babudar ( Tulsa County Jail )

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler had sought life in prison for Babudar.

“He is a serial robber who traumatized these victims and numerous other victims across this country,” Kunzweiler said in a statement.

Tulsa County District Judge Michelle Keely ordered Babudar's 32-year sentence to run concurrently to his federal sentence.

That means after he is released from federal prison he will be transferred to state custody to serve his remaining 14 years.

Babudar developed a following on his @ChiefsAholic account on the social platform X after attending games dressed as a wolf in Chiefs gear.

open image in gallery Babudar was earlier ordered to forfeit anything he used to launder the money, including an autographed painting of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, pictured ( AP )

His avid support of the Chiefs became well known on social media.

However, he was nowhere near the team's most famous fan since popstar Taylor Swift began dating tight end Travis Kelce in 2023.

“Babudar’s robbery spree bankrolled the expensive tickets and travel across the country to attend Kansas City Chiefs games while he cultivated a large fan base online.

“However, the bank and credit union employees whom he terrorized at gunpoint suffered the brunt of his true nature," U.S. Attorney Teresa Moore said in a statement.

Most of the money Babudar stole was never recovered, so in 2024 he was ordered to pay over $530,000 in restitution and forfeit anything he used to launder the money, including an autographed painting of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes that the FBI recovered.