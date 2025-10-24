The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

An Illinois man is facing murder charges after police say he stabbed two men – killing one and injuring another – just hours apart at a Chick-fil-A restaurant.

Darryl Lee Jr., 19, of Kankakee, has been charged with 11 felonies, including first-degree murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, and concealment of a homicidal death, according to the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Police were called to the fast food joint in Oswego around 5 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a stabbing in progress.

When officers arrived, they reportedly found Lee being restrained by two maintenance workers and a 20-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds. The injured man was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition. His name was not released.

Meanwhile, officers discovered another victim inside the restaurant. Tracey J. Land, 52, a delivery driver from Bridgeview, had been stabbed around 3 a.m. that morning. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Darryl Lee Jr., 19, of Kankakee, has been charged with 11 felonies following the fatal stabbing ( Oswego Police )

Authorities said Lee allegedly attacked Land first, who had been making a delivery at the time, then stayed to clean up the scene before attacking the second victim outside the restaurant hours later.

A witness to the second stabbing called police and said she tried to intervene when she saw her son being attacked.

“They were hitting each other,” she said. “The guy got my son on the floor, so I got out of the car and I was trying to get him away from my son so he couldn’t hit my son anymore.”

When police arrived, they found the surviving victim pinning Lee to the ground before taking him into custody, according to Oswego police spokesperson Cherese Spears via ABC7 Chicago.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that the offender attacked one adult male victim at approximately 3:06 a.m. and another adult male victim at approximately 5 a.m. No restaurant employees were present at the time,” Spears said.

Video obtained by ABC7 shows detectives processing the scene at the Chick-fil-A, with crime scene tape surrounding a delivery truck owned by the Rosemont-based company Martin Brower. Police have not said whether the truck was involved.

The Kendall County Coroner’s Office later confirmed Land died of multiple traumatic injuries. The final cause and manner of death remain under investigation.

Lee remains in custody at the Kendall County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Police have not yet released a possible motive for the attacks.