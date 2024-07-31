Support truly

Dramatic video shows a Chick-fil-A worker fighting with an armed intruder for more than four minutes inside a Georgia store.

While the suspect fled, police recently announced they arrested Tommie Lee Williams, 51, in connection to the break-in at the Stone Mountain, Georgia, eatery.

A delivery driver for Chick-fil-A called police around 4:30 am on July 1 and said Williams used a rock to smash the drive-thru window. He then entered the kitchen and held the driver at gunpoint, demanding they open a safe or die, Gwinnett County police say.

The employee at the Georgia store managed to take off the suspect’s mask, glasses and hat, which investigators later collected for evidence. ( Gwinnett County Police Department )

Video footage shows the gunman led the employee, who said he did not know the safe’s combination, into the manager’s door. Shortly after, the employee attempted to knock the gun out of his hand and the two became engaged in a fight.

For four minutes, the two wrestled off the gun, throwing punches and kicks.

The suspect dropped his gun but later recovered it and did not fire any shots.

Williams eventually fled the building, after which police arrived on the scene. The employee managed to take off the suspect’s mask, glasses and hat, which investigators later collected for evidence. Police identified Williams from a vehicle that they believe he used to enter the restaurant.

Williams is being charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, aggravated assault, second-degree burglary, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and second-degree criminal damage to property.

Chick-fil-A says the company is cooperating with the police in their investigation.