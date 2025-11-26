The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

More than $200,000 has been donated to the young woman who was set on fire while riding a Chicago train after President Donald Trump slammed her assailant in his Thanksgiving speech.

Bethany MaGee, 26, was riding the CTA Blue Line, through the Loop section of the city, on November 17 when she was set on fire by a man who allegedly has a lengthy criminal history that includes dozens of arrests.

“Many of her immediate medical expenses are covered by insurance and a victim's fund, but with such a long road ahead of her, the freedom from financial worries would be a tremendous blessing,” MaGee’s family wrote in a GoFundMe campaign Tuesday. “No gifts are expected, but any that are given will go directly to Bethany.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, the fundraiser had received over $225,000 in donations.

MaGee’s family also requested privacy while she recovers from the horrifying attack, which unfolded when a man on the train approached her, poured gasoline on her and set her on fire.

open image in gallery A fundraiser has been set up for the young woman who was set on fire while riding a Chicago train last week. Over $200,000 had been raised for her medical expenses as of Thursday ( GoFundMe )

The suspect, Lawrence Reed, 50, was arrested a day later and charged with terrorism, which carries up to a life sentence.

Court records obtained by the Chicago Tribune showed that Reed’s mental health had been a factor in several of his 72 preceding arrests. Officials ordered a mental and physical evaluation for him while he awaits trial.

MaGee’s family says their main focus is making sure “we love Bethany well and give her the support she needs.”

“What we can say, is this: Bethany is a beloved daughter, sister, sister-in-law, granddaughter, niece, and aunt. She is a good friend. She is sensitive, caring, intelligent, and imaginative. She loves living in Chicago, and her gentle spirit makes her a favorite with every pet she meets. She enjoys playing tabletop and video games with her community, and she is quick to include others in conversations and make them feel welcome. She is kind.”

Her family noted they plan to spend Thanksgiving by her side in the hospital.

Meanwhile, President Trump Tuesday used the incident to further his insistence that crime in Chicago is “out of control” and the National Guard should take control of the Windy City.

open image in gallery A mugshot of Lawrence Reed following a 2024 arrest ( Chicago Police Department )

open image in gallery Lawrence Reed, 50, was arrested a day after the horrifying attack and charged with terrorism ( Chicago Transit Authority )

“The woman with the burning. They burned the woman. They’ll be talking about that now. They burned this beautiful woman riding in a train. A man was arrested 72 times. Seventy-two times. Think of that and they’ll let him out again,” Trump said.

Reed, the man charged in the attack, has spent 32 years in and out of the criminal justice system, starting when he was about 18 years old. He has been arrested 72 times, Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Bond confirmed Friday during his detention hearing.

Bond called Reed a “clear danger to the community” and said his criminal offenses have become more serious over time, making him “too dangerous to release.”

Reed also agreed to pretrial detention, saying he doesn’t “feel safe in society.”

“I’m a target from society,” he said. “I don’t feel safe out there. I think for my safety, it’s best for me to be detained.”