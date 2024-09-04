Support truly

A 30-year-old man has been charged with murder after four people were killed “execution-style” in a mass shooting on a train in Chicago on Labor Day.

Rhanni Davis, 30, from Chicago, was charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Margaret Miller, 64, and three men including Simeon Bihesi, 28, and Adrian Collins, 60.

Forest Park Police Department were called to reports that three people had been shot while asleep on a CTA Blueline train at around 5.30am local time on Monday morning.

Officers arrived at Forest Park CTA Blueline Station to find four victims suffering gunshot wounds.

Miller and Collins had both been shot in the head, while Bihesi suffered multiple gunshot wounds, NBC News reported.

The other victim – an unidentified male – died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Davis was arrested around an hour after the shooting after Chicago police officers identified him from surveillance footage on board another CTA Pink Line Train, Fox 32 Chicago reported.

Rhanni S Davis in mug shot following his arrest for the shootings ( Forest Park Police Department )

In a press conference, Daniel Pater, lieutenant in charge at Forest Park Police Department, said investigators had located the weapon used in the attack – a 9mm Glock 43 – and that it belonged to the suspect.

The Labor Day incident was branded as an isolated attack and police stressed the absence of an immediate threat to the Forest Park suburban community that houses 14,000 people.

Forest Park Mayor Rory Hoskins told reporters at The Associated Press that it was unlikely that the victims saw the shooter as: “They were shot execution-style as they slept.”

The victims were shot while they slept on a CTA Blueline train ( AP )

When asked if the victims were homeless, Chicago Transit Authority president Dorval Carter Jr said: “First of all I can’t speak to the question of whether these individuals are homeless or not.

“I think that’s something that the state’s attorney and the police will speak to at a later time.

“What I can tell you, is around the issue of homelessness itself, we have engaged and provided more resources to support people who are homeless on CTA than ever in the history of our agency.”

Davis is set to appear in court on Wednesday afternoon.