Fifteen people hurt in shooting at Chicago Halloween party

Fifteen people were hurt in a mass shooting at a Halloween party in Chicago, reports say.

Police responded to the scene in the Lawndale neighbourhood on the city’s west side just after 1am on Sunday, ABC 7 Chicago reported.

Officers witnessed a gunman shooting into a gathering that the outlet described as a large Halloween celebration.

The suspect, who has yet to be named, attempted to flee on foot but was quickly apprehended and taken into custody. A handgun was found in his possession.

The victims struck by gunfire ranged in age from 26 to 56, including six women and nine men, police said.

Two of the victims were listed in critical condition. One of those was a 26-year-old woman shot in the hip and buttocks, and the other a 48-year-old man shot three times in the hips and thighs.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and no additional details were available.

The mass shooting was one of multiple reported across the US over Halloween weekend, with a total of six people killed and more than 40 injured.

In Tampa, Florida, two people were killed and 18 others hospitalised after gunfire erupted on a crowded street as revellers spilled out of bars and nightclubs just before 3am.

The shooting allegedly stemmed from a fight between two groups. One suspect is in custody and at least one more is being sought.

In Texarkana, Texas, three people were killed and three more injured during a party. The suspect in that shooting, identified by police as 20-year-old Breoskii Warren, is believed to be at large.

Another shooting in Indianapolis left one woman dead and eight others injured during a party attended by more than 100 people. The victims ranged in age from 16 to 22, police said.