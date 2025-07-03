Chicago nightclub mass shooting leaves four dead and 14 wounded

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

At least four people have been killed and another 14 injured in a mass shooting at a rapper’s album release party outside a Chicago nightclub, authorities say.

Police confirmed that multiple people had been shot in a drive-by shooting at about 11 p.m. near Artis Lounge nightclub on the 300 block of West Chicago Avenue.

First responders were evaluating several people injured at the scene, according to Northwestern Medicine spokesperson Chris King.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, police said the victims were taken to several nearby hospitals, including Stroger Hospital, Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Mt. Sinai Hospital and Illinois Masonic Hospital.

Two men – aged 24 and 25 – and two women succumbed to gunshot wounds in the hospital, according to the newspaper. Four women aged between 21 and 31 are reportedly in critical condition. Ten other victims, aged between 24 and 32, are believed to be in stable condition.

open image in gallery Amulances and first reponders work the scene of a shooting Wednesday outside Artis nightclub ( AP )

The shooting reportedly occurred as people were leaving a party for Chicago-based drill rapper Mello Buckzz, 24, who had just released a new album Hollyhood.

“Prayers up for all my sisters god please wrap yo arms around every last one of them,” the artist, whose real name is Melanie Doyle, wrote on her Instagram story Thursday morning.

“We need u i need u ngl im f***ed up ..feel like everything just weighing down on me,” she continued. “All i can do is talk to god and pray.”

In another post shared to her story, the rapper said “I can’t believe i lost both yall in 1 night,” along with a photograph of her with two friends. Another read that her “heart is broke into so many pieces.”

open image in gallery The shooting reportedly occurred as guests were leaving Mello Buckzz’s album release party ( Getty )

Several shell casings were spotted inside and outside the club, according to the Sun-Times.

Officer Julio Garcia said the Chicago Police Department would release additional updates as they became available.

He could not provide the number of people sent to the hospital or their conditions.

Artis Lounge is at the same location as the former Hush nightclub that the city shut down more than two years deeming it a “public safety threat” following a fatal shooting outside.