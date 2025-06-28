Chicago man convicted in ISIS terror case after trying to recruit members on social media and encourage attacks

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

An Iraqi-born Chicago man arrested in 2018 was convicted Friday for using social media to recruit members for ISIS and encourage violent jihad.

Federal prosecutors revealed that Ashraf Al Safoo, 41, led the Khattab Media Foundation, an online group aligned with ISIS, which spread pro-ISIS propaganda, including videos, articles, and infographics, to incite terror and recruit workers.

This included a graphic image of a headless Santa Claus with the caption "The Khilafahs presents are on their way,” ABC 7 Chicago reports. Other materials showed armed terrorists, planned attacks on Christmas celebrations, and a time bomb hidden inside a gift box.

He was found guilty of 10 felony charges, including conspiracy to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization and transmitting threats across state lines. Al Safoo now faces up to 130 years in prison.

In 2018, Al Safoo was arrested at his North Virginia Avenue home, where he was the lead writer of extremist content and urged followers to “Participate in the war. Spread fear,” per authorities.

"Today's conviction demonstrates that the safety and security of the American public is always a top priority for me and my entire Office," US Attorney Andrew Boutros said in a statement on Friday.

"The prosecution of Ashraf Al Safoo is a testament to the vigilance and dedication of our prosecutors and law enforcement partners who stand watch to disrupt and prevent dangerous threats before they materialize. We will vigorously pursue and bring to justice those who provide material support – in whatever form – to terrorist organizations," Boutros concluded.

open image in gallery Al Safoo told his followers to ‘spread fear’ ( Office of Public Affairs )

​​According to the criminal complaint, Al Safoo worked as a web developer at Chicago-based BlueBolt Solutions since 2013, specializing in Microsoft technologies, ABC 7 Chicago reports.

His LinkedIn profile reportedly claimed that he earned a bachelor’s degree from Al-Hussein Bin Talal University in Jordan in 2006, followed by a master’s degree from Universiti Sains Malaysia in 2007.

open image in gallery Al Safoo could face up to 130 years in prison. ( AFP via Getty Images )

Investigators said Al Safoo was born in Mosul, Iraq, and became a naturalized U.S. citizen after moving to the United States in September 2008.

His sentencing is set for October 9. Al Safoo remains incarcerated at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago.