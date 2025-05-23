The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

An argument over a fast food meal turned deadly, ending in a Checkers employee gunning down a customer, police say.

Elijah Mackey, 23, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of Wesley Robertson, 51, on Thursday, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said a dispute erupted inside a fast-food restaurant in Kissimmee, just south of Orlando, around 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday. The two men allegedly tussled over Robertson’s order.

The verbal altercation eventually devolved into violence, with Mackey allegedly shooting Robertson. The victim was transported to the Osceola Regional Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries, officials said.

Additional details about the argument and the circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately available.

The sheriff’s office released video of Mackey, who was handcuffed and wearing a white paper suit, being escorted by three deputies to a waiting patrol vehicle. Mackey is being held in the county jail without bond.

A large bullet hole was visible in a wall of the Checker’s franchise on Thursday, according to FOX 5.

open image in gallery The Kissimmee Checkers became a crime scene late on Wednesday ( Google Street View/Checkers )

A sign was hung in a window informing customers it was closed. Caution tape blocked off the drive-through.

Local Laurence Parris told News 6 that he was hoping to purchase a two-for-$7 meal on Thursday. “And then I find out craziness happened,” he added.

Amanda Barajas was tending bar at Bobby’s Garage, which is situated behind the Checkers location.

“It’s scary if somebody is willing to go to those lengths over food,” she said. “Unless you’re like security or a police officer, I don’t think there’s any reason to have a weapon at work.”

Checker’s spokesperson Kim Francis said in a statement Thursday that the company is working closely with law enforcement in their investigation.

“We are shocked and saddened by the incident that occurred last night at our restaurant in Kissimmee, Florida,” she said. “The actions of this one employee do not reflect the values of the thousands of our hardworking employees across the country.”

“We are working closely with the police in their investigation, and we are sending our thoughts and prayers to the guest’s family,” the statement concluded.