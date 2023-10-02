Jump to content

Charlotte Sena found alive after 9-year-old went missing on camping trip

9-year-old went missing on Saturday during camping trip at Moreau Lake State Park

Josh Marcus
San Francisco
Tuesday 03 October 2023 00:20
Search for girl who was camping with family

Charlotte Sena, a 9-year-old who went missing while on a camping trip in upstate New York over the weekend, has been found alive.

“Charlotte has been found safe and in good health,” the New York State Police announced on Monday.

A suspect was in custody related to her disappearance, WNYT reports.

The child was last seen on Saturday taking a solo bike ride during a camping trip at Moreau Lake State Park in Saratoga County.

Her family later discovered her abandoned bike.

The search for Charlotte included New York Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers, New York State Police, and the FBI, involving an estimated 400 search and rescue personnel.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.

