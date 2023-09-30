The Las Vegas Raiders say they are “hopeful” that defensive end Chandler Jones receives “the care that he needs” after the NFL star was arrested in the Las Vegas area.

Jones, 33, was arrested on Friday on accusations of violating a domestic violence temporary protection order, according to authorities.

He was briefly held at the Clark County Detention Center before posting a $15,000 bail, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal, and is scheduled to appear in court on December 4.

It comes following growing concerns about Jones’ mental wellbeing, following recent erratic behaviour online. In one video, he spent about 25 minutes talking about a variety of topics before breaking down in tears while discussing the death of former NFL star Aaron Hernandez.

“The Raiders are hopeful that Chandler Jones receives the care that he needs,” the Raiders said in a statement posted on their official X/Twitter account.

“He, his family, and all those involved are in our thoughts. As this is now a legal matter, we will not be providing further comment."

Owner Mark Davis did not respond to a text request from The Associated Press for comment.

Earlier this week, Jones claimed Las Vegas firefighters had “injected” him with a mystery substance and forced him into a mental health hospital.

In now deleted posts on X, he said “a group of 5 to 7” came to his house with an ambulance, gave him a mystery shot and took him to Southern Hills Hospital.

He said fire department officials who showed up at his home had told him he had been placed on a “court hold” by the Las Vegas police department.

Jones signed a three-year $51m deal with the Raiders last year, but has not played a game this season for the team. He is currently on the non-football illness list.

During his Friday availability, coach Josh McDaniels declined comment when asked for an update on Jones, saying he “wasn’t up to speed on everything”. He said nothing has changed on the coaching staff’s end.

Chandler Jones #55 of the Las Vegas Raiders celebrates after a game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada (Getty Images)

“I care for all of them,” McDaniels said of his players, per AP. “I think we all do. We want the best for all of our players, former players, etc. So, that will never change.

“That part is going to be there now and forever for all the guys we’ve coached and got an opportunity to know and work with.

“So, just kind of take it as it comes here as we’re going through this, and we continue to try to do the best we can. Like I said, there’s not much we can do other than that.”