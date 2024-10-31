The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A Catholic high school teacher has been accused of sending nude photos to a student and having sex with him in her office.

Emily Nutley, 42, has been indicted on six charges of sexual battery, a third-degree felony, over her alleged sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student at St Xavier High School in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Nutley joined the all-boys school as a teacher in the fall semester of 2023 and became supervisor of a program for students needing academic support. The 17-year-old boy was on the program.

Hamilton County prosecutors allege that the relationship first began with the pair exchanging text messages, including sexually explicit messages and nude photographs of Nutley.

It then allegedly became physical in mid-November 2023 with the teacher allegedly performing oral sex on the boy – at least once at the school and another time off-campus.

Nutley – a mom-of-three with a child just a few years younger than the victim, according to The Daily Mail – also had sex with the victim after hours in her office at the school, according to prosecutors.

Authorities said the teen had tried to stop contact with the 42-year-old but Nutley continues to send him text messages.

The allegations came to light when the school carried out an internal investigation and passed the information onto Springfield Township Police.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers announced that Nutley has now been indicted on six felony charges.

If convicted, she faces up to 15 years in prison and will have to register as a sex offender.

“Let me be very clear: this is child sexual abuse. This child was the victim of an adult predator who should never again have a role that puts her in contact with children,” Powers said in a statement.

“She used this child for her own sexual gratification while taking advantage of the position she held. My office will prosecute this matter fully and thoroughly to ensure that justice is served.”

In a statement sent to The Independent, St. Xavier High School President Tim Reilly said that the school believes the “case to be an isolated incident.”

“At this time, we respectfully ask for continued prayers for the well-being of our students, their families, our entire staff, and for all individuals impacted by abuse,” he said. “We remain committed to providing a safe, supportive, and nurturing environment for our entire St. Xavier community.”

Nutley is expected to appear in court on November 8, according to court records seen by Fox19.