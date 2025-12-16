The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A California pet owner has put out a desperate plea for help locating her beloved cat – who was last seen on surveillance footage apparently being carried away from her home by an Amazon delivery person.

In a video shared to Facebook, a person wearing an Amazon vest can be seen placing a package on the front porch of a home in Lakewood, about 20 miles south of Los Angeles, and turning to leave.

Instead of walking back to their car, the delivery person notices Piper, a beloved family pet, in the yard and bends down to pet her.

The video shows the person attempting to pick up Piper, but stopping when the cat resists. The person tries again, grabbing Piper by the neck before walking away with her.

“An Amazon delivery person took our cat, Piper, after he dropped off a package on Thursday evening,” the cat’s owner, Diane Huff-Medina, wrote on Facebook. “We just want her back home safely.”

open image in gallery A California pet owner has put out a desperate plea for help after an Amazon driver was caught on video taking her pet cat from her yard after delivering a package ( Diane Huff Medina / Facebook )

Huff-Medina said in the post that they are working with Amazon and local law enforcement, but “haven’t had much support in getting help from either one.”

“Amazon has identified the driver but has not been able to get ahold of them,” they added.

The distraught pet owner later told Eyewitness News that she first thought the driver was just petting Piper. Photos she shared on Facebook show that Piper appears to be a Siamese cat with blue eyes.

“I thought he was just petting her for a second, but yeah… I had to rewatch it a couple of times because it is hard to see, it’s dark, and he doesn’t carry her very nicely. I see her little tail and I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ I couldn’t believe what I was seeing.”

Huff-Medina said she filed a report with the Lakewood Sheriff’s Station but was told it could take weeks or even months for someone to work on the case.

Amazon did not immediately return a request for comment from The Independent.

Anyone with information about the cat’s whereabouts has been urged to contact the owner through their Facebook post.