Casey Anthony, the Florida mother who was famously acquitted of killing her child in 2011, has launched a TikTok account and Substack to promote her new career as a “legal advocate.”

In the three-minute long video posted on March 1, Anthony encouraged viewers to subscribe to the social media platform and online newsletter, which she said she would use to advocate for women, the LGBTQ community and her deceased daughter, Caylee.

“This is my first of probably many recordings on a series that I’m starting,” Anthony said in the video recorded from her car.

“I am a legal advocate. I am a researcher. I’ve been in the legal field since 2011 and in this capacity, I feel that it’s necessary, if I’m going to continue to operate appropriately as a legal advocate, that I start to advocate for myself and also advocate for my daughter.”

open image in gallery Anthony said her TikTok video was the ‘first of probably many recordings on a series that I’m starting’ ( Casey Anthony/TikTok )

“For those of you who don’t know, my name is Casey Anthony,” she says in the video. “My daughter is Caylee Anthony. My parents are George and Cindy Anthony. This is not about them. This is not in response to anything that they have said or done … The whole point of this is for me to begin to reintroduce myself.”

Anthony made headlines over 20 years ago when her two-year-old daughter went missing in the summer of 2008, yet she did not report the disappearance for a month.

The child’s body was found in December of that same year in a wooded area behind the Orlando home of Anthony’s parents, George and Cindy Anthony.

In 2011, Anthony stood trial for Caylee’s murder, but was controversially acquitted. Her defense team argued that the child died of accidental drowning, and Anthony has blamed her parents for the death.

Anthony tells viewers on the video that she would be posting regularly on legal issues, including privacy rights, saying some people close to her have been targeted and attacked, and that she would be “a proponent for the LGBTQ community [and] women’s rights”.

“So as a proponent for the LGBTQ community, for legal community, women’s rights, I feel that it’s important that I use this platform that was thrust upon me and now look at as a blessing, as opposed to the curse that it has been since 2008,” she said.

open image in gallery Caylee Anthony’s remains were found in 2008 ( Caylee Anthony )

By Monday afternoon, the account had more than 46,000 followers and the video has more than 2.2 million views.

Subscriptions to her Substack channel cost $10 a month or $100 annually. She also offers free subscriptions with limited content, according to the website.

“My goal is to continue to help give a voice to people, to give people tools and resources that they can utilize.”