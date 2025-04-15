The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A 19-year-old man who was upset at his girlfriend for going on a cruise has been sent to prison for making a bomb threat to the ship.

Joshua Lowe, from Michigan, admitted that he was annoyed that he had to watch pets while his partner and her family went on a Caribbean cruise, leading him to take drastic measures.

Sending an email to Carnival Corp cruise lines, Mr Lowe casually wrote: “Hey, I think someone might have a bomb on your sunrise cruise ship.”

What followed was a search of over 1,000 rooms after the ship had departed Miami in January 2024, prosecutors say. The Sunrise liner was heading for Jamaica, and had to be diverted to the port after authorities were alerted.

open image in gallery ( Carnival Corporation )

Assistant US Attorney Nils Kessler said: “FBI agents traced the email address to Lowe, who was living with his girlfriend's family," Kessler said.

"Lowe admitted he sent the message because he was upset that the family went on the cruise, while leaving him behind to care for their pets.”

"Anyone making a bomb threat should expect to be taken at his word. Fortunately, this particular hoax did not result in physical injury," Mr Kessler added in a court filing.

Mr Lowe has was sentenced to eight months in prison for making the false bomb threat on Monday. The offence carries a maximum penalty of up to five years.

In a letter to US District Judge Paul Maloney, Mr Lowe said: "This is all my fault and take full responsibility."

Writing at the time the 19-year-old was charged, US Attorney Mark Totten said: “We take every threat of mass violence seriously.”

“Hoaxes can endanger lives, incur needless costs, and divert public safety resources needed to address real threats. My office has zero tolerance for wrongdoers who intentionally convey false and misleading information that prompts a law enforcement response.”

Cheyvoryea Gibson, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan, added: “Bomb threats are not a laughing matter and are extremely irresponsible.

“When individuals make false hoax threats, they divert critical law enforcement resources and spread unnecessary fear. The FBI takes all threats to life seriously and will ensure that those who resort to this kind of intimidation face the appropriate consequences.”