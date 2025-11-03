The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Colorado judge has rejected a plea agreement for a funeral home owner accused of storing almost 190 decomposing bodies in a vermin-infested facility. The decision came after victims' families argued the proposed 15- to 20-year sentence was insufficient.

Carie Hallford, alongside her husband Jon Hallford, who operated Return to Nature Funeral Home, allegedly abandoned the remains in a rural town between 2019 and 2023. They are further accused of providing fraudulent ashes to grieving relatives and defrauding the federal government of nearly $900,000.

Jon and Carie Hallford both pleaded guilty to 191 counts of corpse abuse last year, and State District Judge Eric Bentley has now rejected both of their plea deals after family members asked for a more severe punishment.

open image in gallery A hearse and debris can be seen at the rear of the Return to Nature Funeral Home, Oct. 5, 2023, in Penrose, Colo

A judge rejecting a plea deal is very unusual, and Carie Hallford can now either withdraw her guilty plea or continue without the deal, meaning she could get a higher sentence.

Jon Hallford withdrew his guilty plea and is scheduled for trial.

After the discovery of the bodies, families learned that their relatives' remains weren't in the urn or the ashes they ceremonially spread, but instead were languishing with nearly 190 other bodies. Some said they had nightmares of what their loved one must have looked like in that building; others wondered about their relatives' souls.