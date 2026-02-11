The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man’s family said his car was stolen as he traveled an estimated three hours to a Kansas City hospital for his cancer treatment.

Bruce Bingham’s family is calling on kind-hearted souls to help him cover his medical expenses and the cost of new transportation following the car theft.

His family wrote on a GoFundMe page that he “has always been a source of strength and support for our family, but recently, he has faced a series of overwhelming challenges.”

Bingham had major surgery after being diagnosed with cancer, “and now must travel regularly to Kansas City for a specialized type of radiation treatment,” Teesa Sneddeker of Hutchinson, Kansas, and another unnamed fundraiser organizer wrote on the GoFundMe page.

The Independent has reached out to the Kansas City Missouri Police Department for confirmation that Bingham's car was stolen.

open image in gallery Bruce Bingham had his car stolen as he traveled to a Kansas City hospital for his cancer treatment ( Teesa Sneddeker/GoFundMe )

Local news outlet KAKE reported that Bingham lives in Hutchinson, Kansas, about a 3-hour drive southwest of Kansas City.

“The journey itself is demanding, but it became even more difficult when, during his stay in Kansas City, his car was stolen,” the family said.

Bingham doesn’t have proper insurance coverage so he’s struggling with the cost of his medical care as well.

“The funds raised through this campaign will go directly toward covering Bruce's medical bills and helping him purchase a new car, ensuring he can keep up with his treatment schedule and regain some independence during this challenging time,” his family said.

open image in gallery 'Bruce Bingham has always been a source of strength and support for our family,' a GoFundMe page read ( Teesa Sneddeker/GoFundMe )

More than $4,000 has been raised on Bingham’s behalf, nearly reaching the fundraiser's goal of $6,000.

Bingham’s family thanked others for “any thoughts and prayers” and said their support “means the world to our family.”