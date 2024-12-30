The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The son of a North Dakota senator was sentenced to 28 years in prison for the death of a law enforcement officer who was killed during a car chase.

Ian Cramer, 43, the son of Senator Kevin Cramer, had been fleeing from a hospital a year ago when he drove head on into Mercer County Sheriff’s Deputy Paul Martin, who was pursuing him.

Cramer pleaded guilty in September to all of the charges against him, including homicide while fleeing a peace officer, preventing arrest, reckless endangerment, fleeing an officer and drug- and driving-related offenses.

State District Judge Bobbi Weiler handed him a sentence Monday of 38 years with 10 years suspended, three years of probation and credit for over a year served in jail.

open image in gallery Mercer County Sheriff’s Deputy Paul Martin (pictured with his retired K9 Goliath) was killed during the incident a year ago ( AP )

She also included recommended treatment for addiction and mental health. It’s unlikely that Cramer will serve the full 28 years.

Cramer, who wore orange and sat quietly next to his public defender in court, apologized to Martin’s family when asked if he would like to speak, The Associated Press reported.

“I had no intention to do any of this. It was an accident, and I just hope that someday they can forgive me, and I think the best thing for me is to go to a hospital and just get more help,” he said.

Bismarck police reported that Cramer’s mother had taken him to a hospital shortly before the crash because of mental health concerns. He crawled into the driver seat of his parents’ vehicle after his mother got out and smashed in reverse through the closed garage door of the hospital’s ambulance bay.

While fleeing from deputies, Cramer hit speeds of over 100 mph and kept going even after a spiked device flattened two of his tires, according to court documents.

open image in gallery Ian Cramer, the son of North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer, has been sentenced to 28 years in jail for the killing of a local law enforcement officer a year ago ( McLean County Sheriff’s Department )

More spikes were set up, and Cramer swerved and then crashed head-on into Martin’s patrol vehicle and launched him about 100 feet, authorities said. Martin was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Much of Monday’s sentencing hearing focused on Cramer’s addiction and mental health.

His mother, Kris Cramer, read a statement in which she said her son “has hurt his brain a lot on his own” and is dealing with a mental illness. She apologized and said: “I really do feel responsible for what happened.”

Senator Cramer, a Republican, has said previously his son “suffers from serious mental disorders which manifest in severe paranoia and hallucinations.”

In March, Ian Cramer also pleaded not guilty to separate felony charges of theft, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment in connection with the events at the Bismarck hospital. A jury trial on those charges is scheduled for January.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.