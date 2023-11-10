Capitol riot suspect surrenders to police after 4-day manhunt

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The manhunt for Capitol riot suspect Gregory Yetman ended peacefully when he surrendered to authorities days after he fled his pending arrest.

Mr Yetman, 47, was arrested on Friday in New Jersey without incident, according to the FBI.

He has been charged with several crimes relating to the Capitol riot, including assaulting officers; obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; and act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings.