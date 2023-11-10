Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Capitol riot suspect surrenders to police after 4-day manhunt

Graig Graziosi
Friday 10 November 2023 11:18
<p>Gregory Yetman of New Jersey surrendered to the FBI after fleeing his arrest for his alleged role in the Capitol riot </p>

Gregory Yetman of New Jersey surrendered to the FBI after fleeing his arrest for his alleged role in the Capitol riot

(screengrab/FBI)

The manhunt for Capitol riot suspect Gregory Yetman ended peacefully when he surrendered to authorities days after he fled his pending arrest.

Mr Yetman, 47, was arrested on Friday in New Jersey without incident, according to the FBI.

He has been charged with several crimes relating to the Capitol riot, including assaulting officers; obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; and act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in