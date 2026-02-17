Man arrested after rushing the Capitol with a loaded shotgun, cops say

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

An 18-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after he ran toward the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., armed with a loaded shotgun. Capitol Police intercepted the individual on the west side of the building.

Police Chief Michael Sullivan confirmed the man had parked a Mercedes SUV nearby before running "several hundred yards" toward the Capitol.

Officers quickly apprehended him and ordered him to the ground. Speaking at a press conference, Chief Sullivan stated the suspect was wearing a tactical vest and gloves. A Kevlar helmet and gas mask were also discovered in his vehicle, alongside additional ammunition.

The shotgun was loaded, and he carried extra ammunition. The motive remains under investigation, including whether members of Congress, who are currently not in session, were the intended target. While the department possesses video footage, Chief Sullivan appealed to the public for any additional recordings of the incident.

“Who knows what would have happened if we wouldn’t have officers standing here?” the chief said, adding that the department had run active shooter drills in almost the identical spot in recent months.

Sullivan said the young man was not known to authorities and described him as not being from the area. The chief said the vehicle was not registered to the suspect, who has multiple addresses.