A New Jersey woman has been arrested and charged in what police describe as a murder-for-hire plot she attempted to set up with a Tinder match to kill her ex-boyfriend and his teenage daughter.

Jaclyn Diiorio, 26, allegedly offered a man she met on the Tinder dating app $12,000 to kill her ex-boyfriend — a 53-year-old officer in the Philadelphia Police Department — and his 19-year-old daughter.

Diiorio, from Runnemede, allegedly told the Tinder match in phone calls and text messages that she wished death upon her ex and his daughter, according to a Camden County criminal complaint obtained by NBC10.

Law enforcement officials in the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office were made aware of the alleged plot last Thursday after the man from Tinder informed police of Diiorio’s request.

open image in gallery Jaclyn Diiorio is charged in an alleged murder-for-hire plot ( Camden County Prosecutor's Office )

Diiorio was charged April 4 with one count of first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of first-degree attempted murder and one count of third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance

The Independent has asked Diiorio for comment.

According to the complaint, Diiorio met up with the man from Tinder on March 31 at a Wawa convenience store in Runnemede. Between March 31 and April 3, the two exchanged messages in which Diiorio allegedly offered him money to kill her ex-boyfriend and his daughter.

Once the man informed police of the alleged plot, investigators interviewed the Philadelphia officer who was reportedly the intended target. He confirmed Diiorio was his ex-girlfriend and that the two had ended their relationship on March 6.

The Philly officer told investigators that his home was “vandalized by a Molotov cocktail in September 22.” Diiorio had also filed a temporary restraining order against him during the summer of 2024, but it was later dropped.

Diiorio and the man from Tinder then met on April 4 in Gloucester Township, where she provided the man with $500 in cash upfront in exchange for the killings, according to court documents.

Once the money was exchanged, Diiorio was taken into custody by Gloucester Township Police.

Diiorio was placed into custody at the Camden County Correctional Facility. It was not immediately clear if she had posted bail.

A detention hearing is set to occur on Wednesday.