A California bicyclist was repeatedly stabbed by a Tesla driver during a bloody confrontation near San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge, authorities said.

The violent incident took place between the two shortly before noon local time last Saturday in the Marin Headlands, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Investigators say that the incident happened in a popular parking lot on the northwest side of the Golden Gate Bridge.

During the confrontation, the driver took out a knife, stabbing the cyclist multiple times, police said.

A California road rage incident turned bloody after a Tesla owner repeatedly stabbed a cyclist near the Golden Gate Bridge, the authorities said ( Justin Sullivan/Getty Images )

Authorities said a nearby patrol cop had seen the end of the fight.

“There was blood on the ground and a knife on the ground,” when an officer came onto the scene, California Highway Patrol officer Alex Ochoa said, per the San Francisco Chronicle.

The driver and cyclist were both detained, authorities said. The cyclist was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, according to police.

The Marin Headlands has more than 13 million visitors a year, according to The Nature Conservancy, a global environmental nonprofit.

Visitors can enjoy hiking and biking with scenic views of the Golden Gate Bridge.

The National Park Service describes the Marin Headlands: “Dramatic cliffs of oceanic rock offer sweeping views of the Golden Gate Bridge, and the foghorn frequently resounds over the misty lagoon and rolling hills of coyote brush and sage.”