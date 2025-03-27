The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Laura O’Malley was just 13 when she went missing from her New York home on August 26, 1975.

This week, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office in California announced that skeletal remains found in a California river 30 years ago belonged to O’Malley.

In 1995, the partial remains were discovered in a riverbed off the state’s Highway 129, about 90 miles from San Francisco. Officials were unable to determine who the remains belonged to for decades, but some DNA testing confirmed they’d belonged to a female.

In 2019, officials re-examined the case and sent the remains for additional forensic testing, which included carbon dating, determining the girl had been born in the 1960s and died between 1977 and 1984.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office eventually partnered with the forensic DNA lab, Othram, to develop new leads in the cold case.

Between 2022 and 2023, officials used advanced genealogy to track down the girl’s family members.

Investigators found a match and determined the remains belonged to 13-year-old O’Malley from Queens, New York. It’s unclear how the teenager ended up in California or what happened to her.

“We are deeply grateful for our partnership with Othram and the use of forensic advancements that have provided long-awaited answers to Laura’s family. The circumstances surrounding her death are still under investigation,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

According to an article in the New York Daily News published in 1978, O’Malley had two sisters and a brother. At one point, they had all left their Long Beach, Long Island home because they couldn’t get along with their stepfather. All the siblings eventually returned to the family’s residence except the 13-year-old.

The girl reportedly wrote a note to her mother stating she wouldn’t return home if her stepfather kept living there.

Her mother and stepfather separated a year later, but the family said the child never found out about the separation. Her sisters kept searching for her years after her disappearance and circulated her picture across Manhattan.

Anyone with information about her disappearance is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at (831) 471-1121.