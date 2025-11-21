The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Police in Irvine, California, are asking the public to help them identify a thief who they say bears resemblance to Backstreet Boy band member AJ McLean.

“We’re pretty sure this isn’t AJ McLean from the @backstreetboys, but the resemblance had us doing a double take,” Irvine Police Department wrote in a social media post Wednesday. The real AJ McLean has not been accused of wrongdoing.

The post was accompanied by a video of the theft — set to the beloved song “Everybody.”

Footage captured the 90s pop star doppelganger, wearing a maroon t-shirt, black joggers and a black backwards cap, entering an apartment building behind an Amazon delivery driver.

The video showed the man grabbing several packages and walking out with them.

open image in gallery Police in Irvine, California, are asking the public to help identify a suspect who they say looks like a Backstreet Boys member ( Irvine PD )

Rife with references to the Backstreet Boys’ tracks, police said: “Instead of being ‘larger than life,’ this suspect followed an Amazon driver into a secured apartment mailroom on Spectrum and walked out with packages that weren’t his.”

“Quit playin’ games with our mail. Backstreet’s back, but your packages shouldn’t be going with him. If you know who he is, tell us why he walked out with other people’s stuff,” the statement continued.

Police urged anyone with information about the suspect to contact them.

open image in gallery Some social media users said they didn’t see the suspect’s resemblance to AJ McLean, who is pictured attending Netflix Tudum 2025 in May ( Getty Images )

It’s not immediately clear if any arrests have been made in the case.

The Independent has asked Irvine Police for more information.

Several social media users disagreed with the police, saying the suspect looks more like a few other 90s pop stars.

open image in gallery Instead, some social media users claimed the suspect looked more like Joey Fatone, a member of another boy band *NSYNC ( Getty Images for Verizon )

One Facebook user said the suspect more closely resembled a member of *NSYNC: “Eh, he looks more like Joey Fatone but I’ll take a BSB song any day for no reason at all.”

“He looks more like the guy from 98 degrees,” another remarked.

Yet another user harshly put it: “If they think he looks like AJ I struggle to believe they can positively ID any criminal.”