The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Two parents have been arrested and charged with the murder of their 2-year-old in Northern California.

Back in January, police went to the home of Amanda Royal, 24, and Riley Royal, 28 for a welfare check on their 2-year-old child.

There, police learned that the child died in October 2023 and had been “unlawfully buried” in Whiskeytown National Recreation Area near Redding, California, according to a statement from the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office.

At that time, police placed Amanda and Rileys’ other child with Shasta County Children’s Services. It’s unclear how old the child is.

Police also discovered the 2-year-old was physically abused leading up to their death, the sheriff’s office said.

A day after visiting the Royals’ home, police discovered the 2-year-old’s body. An autopsy later revealed the child was killed, the sheriff’s office said.

The Whiskeytown National Recreation Area, where police found Amanda and Riley Royals’ 2-year-old child buried in January ( Google Maps )

Now, Amanda and Riley face charges of murder with special allegations and child abuse resulting in death. They’re being held in the Shasta County Jail without bond. Their arraignment was scheduled for Wednesday but was continued to Monday. Amanda plans to enter a not guilty plea, her attorney Benjamin Magid told The Independent.

Community members have been quick to react to the news of their arrest on social media and Magid warned the public against making assumptions in the case before the evidence is presented in trial.

“The community, as of right no, has absolutely no idea what happened in the case, right? No idea, they see a headline,” Magid told The Independent. “This happens all the time. People make comments without having any actual knowledge of the case. My hope would be that people can put away the pitchforks and wait for the evidence, because the evidence is going to show that she's not guilty.” The Independent has contacted the attorney representing Riley Royal for comment.