A Northern California man charged with the murder of his wife did so to prevent her from testifying against him in a domestic violence case, say prosecutors.

Tyler McCain was arrested and charged on Wednesday with one count of murder with a special circumstance of intent to prevent testimony, according to the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office.

Investigators believe McCain killed his wife, Nikki Cheng Saelee McCain, 39, to prevent her from testifying in a domestic violence case involving the couple in 2023. Those initial charges will also be refiled, officials have said.

The woman was last seen at her home in the community of Anderson, around 150 miles north of Sacramento, on May 18, 2024, where she lived with her husband, say police.

open image in gallery Nikki Cheng Saelee McCain, 39, was last seen on May 18 2024 ( Facebook )

On May 25, 2024, her missing Chevy Avalanche was found by a citizen off Highway 26, with evidence of decomposition and blood inside.

“Detectives and crime scene investigators processed the vehicle and found physical evidence which indicated foul play,” Shasta County Sheriff Michael Johnson said.

“Based on the evidence gathered, information learned from interviews, and the fact that no one in Nikki’s family has seen or heard from Nikki since her disappearance, the detectives determined that Nikki is a victim of homicide,” he said.

Despite a thorough police search for her remains, her body has never been found. Sheriff Johnson said at least one detective from their department has been working on the case “every day” since her disappearance.

Her death was ruled a ‘no-body homicide’ by police.

open image in gallery Tyler McCain is facing murder charges for the death of his wife, Nikki McCain ( Shasta County Sheriff's Office )

Detectives alleged that McCain was responsible for his wife’s death after discovering “overwhelming evidence.”

Officials said a history of domestic violence between the couple dated back to 2020.

The district attorney’s office said that a confidential informant provided key information in the case, including evidence of a confession by the suspect.

The victim’s sister, Kaye Ford, thanked law enforcement and the community for their commitment to the case, adding that they want a conviction.

“While this arrest is an important step, our fight is not over. We are still fighting for justice to be fully served, for my sister’s memory to be honored, and for the healing of our family and community. Nothing can erase the pain of losing her, but knowing that the person responsible is being held accountable allows us to move forward with hope,” Ford said.

Tyler McCain was booked into the Shasta County Jail without bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday.

A reward of up to $30,000 remains for information leading to the location of Nikki McCain. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Major Crimes Unit at MCU@shastacounty.gov or 530-245-6135.